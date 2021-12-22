FoodRestaurants & BarsRestaurant Openings

159 new Vancouver restaurants that opened in 2021

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 22 2021, 9:29 pm
Shameless Buns (Hanna McLean/Daily Hive)
Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.

Over the last 12 months, we’ve gotten to taste an array of offerings from new concepts, new chain locations, and new ghost kitchens and food trucks.

Here are 159 new restaurants in, or around, Vancouver that opened in 2021.

8bite (food cart)

Aburi To-Go — Downtown

Aburi To-Go — Yaletown

 



 



Acquafarina

Alimentaria Mexicana

Alouette Bistro

 



 



Another Wing

 



 



Autostrada – Vancouver House

Ba Ba Tang

Bang Tastee’s (food truck)

Baby Dhal Roti

BARA Caribbean Cuisine

BBQ Chicken — Main Street

BBQ Chicken – Robson Street

BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam

BlackBall — Kerrisdale

Black Coffeehouse + Lounge

BLND TGER Dumplings

 



 



Boba Run

Boardwalk Brewing

Bombay Kitchen + Bar — South Granville

Breka Bakery & Cafe — Main Street

Browns Crafthouse — UBC

Bruncheria Day & Night

Bruno

 



 



Burdy (food bus)

Ça Marche

 



 



Captain’s Oven Pizza — Vancouver

Carlino

Cascadia Bakehouse

Cask Whisky Vault

 



 



Castella Cheesecake – Metropolis at Metrotown

Chaiiwala — Abbotsford

Chupito

 



 



Collective Goods

Community Taps and Pizza

COVID Cafe

Crack On (food truck)

CRAFT Beer Market – English Bay

 



 



Cream Pony

Dank Mart — Thurlow Street

 



 



Delara

District Eleven

DL Chicken — UBC

 



 



Donky Chicken

Donuteria

Doughnut Love

El Caminero at Alimentaria Mexicana

 



 



Elephant

Field & Social – Yaletown

Fiorino

First Bite

Fixins Mac n’ Chicken

Flourist – E Hastings Street

Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks

Foglifter Coffee Roasters

Giovane Bacaro

Good Dogs Plant Foods

Gram Cafe Kingsway

Hello Nori

Hero’s Welcome

 



 



Honeybrew Bar

Hoshi Japanese Cuisine

Hot Oden

Jess’ Restaurant

JoDeen Cafe

John 3:16 Malaysian Delights

Katsuya — Vancouver

Kekko Bakery

Kin Kao Song

Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — Brentwood

Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery — Gastown

La Bottega Di Mangia

Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar

Laowai

 



 



l

La Ruota — Cambie

Le Coq Frit

Lee’s Donuts Pop-Up — Willowbrook

Liang Crispy Roll

Linh Café — Vancouver House

 



 



Livelyhood

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

 



 



Lucky’s Exotic Bodega — 41st Avenue

Machi Machi

Machi Machi – Richmond

Man vs Fries

 



 



Marché Mon Pitou

Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam

Mary Brown’s — Port Moody

Mary Brown’s — Vancouver

Maxine’s Cafe & Bar

Meltwich — Surrey

Merci Beaucoup Cafe

Mi Tierra Latina Grocery

Mochido

MrBeast Burger

 



 



MunChicken

Nam Dae Moon

Nemesis – Great Northern Way

 



 



NeNe Chicken – Davie Street

 



 



NeNe Chicken — Kingsway

Nonna’s Cucina (food truck)

Obanhmi – Broadway

Oh Carolina

Pane e Formaggio

PAUL Vancouver

 



 



Plato Filipino — New West

Popeyes – Burnaby

Popeyes — Richmond

Popeyes – Surrey

Regal Mansion Cuisine

Ricardo’s Kandy Korner

 



 



Rise Up Marketplace

Robba da Matti – Gastown

Roberto’s Big Sandwiches

Röosh

Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse (food truck)

Ruka Coffee

SAKU — Robson

 



 



Sal y Limon — Commercial Drive

Sebastian & Co

Shameless Buns

 



 



Slim’s BBQ

Small Victory — The Amazing Brentwood

Smith’s Bar & Restaurant

Snackshot — Kingsway

Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe

 



 



Snowcap Creamery and Cafe

Soft Peaks — Richmond

 



 



Studio Brewing

Super Baked Deep Dish

Super Veloce

 



 



TABLES (The Amazing Brentwood food court)

Taco Nori

 



 



Tasty BBQ Restaurant

Tendon Kohaku

 



 



Tendon Kohaku — Brentwood

Thank You Pizza

The 515 Bar

The Bunny Cafe

The Drive Canteen

 



 



The Modern Pantry — West Vancouver

 



 



The Noodle Bar at Koi

The Peri Peri Shack

The Rec Room — Brentwood

 



 



The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano

The Vegetarian Butcher

Thierry – Mount Pleasant

Tiger Sugar – Burnaby

Uncle’s Snack Shop

Vennie’s Sub Shop

 



 



WaffleLand Café

Whitewood Coffee

Wurst of Us

Zarak

