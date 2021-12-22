159 new Vancouver restaurants that opened in 2021
Dec 22 2021, 9:29 pm
Holy macaroni – what a year for restaurant openings.
Over the last 12 months, we’ve gotten to taste an array of offerings from new concepts, new chain locations, and new ghost kitchens and food trucks.
Here are 159 new restaurants in, or around, Vancouver that opened in 2021.
8bite (food cart)
Aburi To-Go — Downtown
Aburi To-Go — Yaletown
Acquafarina
Alimentaria Mexicana
Alouette Bistro
Another Wing
Autostrada – Vancouver House
Ba Ba Tang
Bang Tastee’s (food truck)
Baby Dhal Roti
BARA Caribbean Cuisine
BBQ Chicken — Main Street
BBQ Chicken – Robson Street
BjornBar Bakery — Coquitlam
BlackBall — Kerrisdale
Black Coffeehouse + Lounge
BLND TGER Dumplings
Boba Run
Boardwalk Brewing
Bombay Kitchen + Bar — South Granville
Breka Bakery & Cafe — Main Street
Browns Crafthouse — UBC
Bruncheria Day & Night
Bruno
Burdy (food bus)
Ça Marche
Captain’s Oven Pizza — Vancouver
Carlino
Cascadia Bakehouse
Cask Whisky Vault
Castella Cheesecake – Metropolis at Metrotown
Chaiiwala — Abbotsford
Chupito
Collective Goods
Community Taps and Pizza
COVID Cafe
Crack On (food truck)
CRAFT Beer Market – English Bay
Cream Pony
Dank Mart — Thurlow Street
Delara
District Eleven
DL Chicken — UBC
Donky Chicken
Donuteria
Doughnut Love
El Caminero at Alimentaria Mexicana
Elephant
Field & Social – Yaletown
Fiorino
First Bite
Fixins Mac n’ Chicken
Flourist – E Hastings Street
Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks
Foglifter Coffee Roasters
Giovane Bacaro
Good Dogs Plant Foods
Gram Cafe Kingsway
Hello Nori
Hero’s Welcome
Honeybrew Bar
Hoshi Japanese Cuisine
Hot Oden
Jess’ Restaurant
JoDeen Cafe
John 3:16 Malaysian Delights
Katsuya — Vancouver
Kekko Bakery
Kin Kao Song
Kokoro Tokyo Mazesoba — Brentwood
Kozak Ukraïnian Bakery — Gastown
La Bottega Di Mangia
Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar
Laowai
La Ruota — Cambie
Le Coq Frit
Lee’s Donuts Pop-Up — Willowbrook
Liang Crispy Roll
Linh Café — Vancouver House
Livelyhood
Loula’s Taverna & Bar
Lucky’s Exotic Bodega — 41st Avenue
Machi Machi
Machi Machi – Richmond
Man vs Fries
Marché Mon Pitou
Marutama Ra-men – Coquitlam
Mary Brown’s — Port Moody
Mary Brown’s — Vancouver
Maxine’s Cafe & Bar
Meltwich — Surrey
Merci Beaucoup Cafe
Mi Tierra Latina Grocery
Mochido
MrBeast Burger
MunChicken
Nam Dae Moon
Nemesis – Great Northern Way
NeNe Chicken – Davie Street
NeNe Chicken — Kingsway
Nonna’s Cucina (food truck)
Obanhmi – Broadway
Oh Carolina
Pane e Formaggio
PAUL Vancouver
Plato Filipino — New West
Popeyes – Burnaby
Popeyes — Richmond
Popeyes – Surrey
Regal Mansion Cuisine
Ricardo’s Kandy Korner
Rise Up Marketplace
Robba da Matti – Gastown
Roberto’s Big Sandwiches
Röosh
Rosie’s BBQ & Smokehouse (food truck)
Ruka Coffee
SAKU — Robson
Sal y Limon — Commercial Drive
Sebastian & Co
Shameless Buns
Slim’s BBQ
Small Victory — The Amazing Brentwood
Smith’s Bar & Restaurant
Snackshot — Kingsway
Sneaky Pete’s Pool Cafe
Snowcap Creamery and Cafe
Soft Peaks — Richmond
Studio Brewing
Super Baked Deep Dish
Super Veloce
TABLES (The Amazing Brentwood food court)
Taco Nori
Tasty BBQ Restaurant
Tendon Kohaku
Tendon Kohaku — Brentwood
Thank You Pizza
The 515 Bar
The Bunny Cafe
The Drive Canteen
The Modern Pantry — West Vancouver
The Noodle Bar at Koi
The Peri Peri Shack
The Rec Room — Brentwood
The Source Bulk Foods — Kitsilano
The Vegetarian Butcher
Thierry – Mount Pleasant
Tiger Sugar – Burnaby
Uncle’s Snack Shop
Vennie’s Sub Shop
