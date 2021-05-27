The freshest Insta-worthy pop-up from south of the border is here, as San Francisco-founded Man vs Fries has arrived in Vancouver.

This fast-food concept currently operates in pop-up format across the US, and it’s aiming to open a whopping 75 new locations across the States and Canada.

It just launched in Vancouver, and that means you can get these trendy eats right now.

Man vs Fries offers souped-up fries, nachos, burritos, and desserts like fried cheesecake.

You can order grub like the brand’s signature Flamin’ Cali Crunch Burrito and OMG Cookies from third-party delivery partners today.

Man vs Fries currently has one pop-up location open for delivery and takeout at 987 Helmcken Street.

This kitchen is open daily from 11 am until sold out. Check out the website to order.

Man vs Fries Vancouver is just the newest outpost for the brand, which opened in Toronto, Calgary, and Edmonton earlier this year.