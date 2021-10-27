Well, that was quick! Looks like the eatery that replaced Peckinpah, Country Roads BBQ, is out, and a new spot called Röosh is on its way into 2 Water Street.

The new restaurant is “coming soon” to Gastown, where it will offer an array of skillets, salads, and spirits.

Country Roads opened up in spring 2021, replacing the longtime tenant of the address, Peckinpah.

According to its website, Röosh will offer patrons Swiss-inspired eats such as röoschtis and fondue alongside local meats, veggies, seafood, and more in a “rustic-yet-welcoming ambience.”

For drinks, expect sips from local distilleries and breweries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Röosh (@rooshonwater)

Röosh will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 pm until midnight once it launches. We’ll keep you posted on an exact opening date. Stay tuned!

Röosh

Address: 2 Water Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-5411

Instagram