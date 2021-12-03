Vancouver’s newest restaurant and wine bar is officially opening its doors tonight. Elephant, a cozy 525 sq ft eatery, is launching at 1879 Powell Street in East Vancouver.

Taking over the former location of burger joint Trans Am, Elephant will offer 18 seats and a menu of veggie-forward bites and unique protein dishes.

Think Caramelized Rutabaga with chickpea shiro miso and brown butter; Dashi-braised, charred Celariac in a walnut “gomae;” and Beef Tartare with smoked tuna and horseradish.

This new project comes to us from Dachi’s Miki Ellis and Stephen Whiteside, and chef Justin Lee.

We’re told the vibe will be casual and playful, and the room will feature works by artists Michelle Nguyen and Paige Jung.

For drinks, expect organic, natural, and bio wines curated by sommelier Kelcie Jones.

Folks can try to snag one of the limited reservations are available for Lee’s omakase-style tasting menu. Most seats will be saved for walk-ins.

“The more we share with guests what our farmers and producers in BC have to offer, the more reason they have to support local. We can only thrive if we help each other,” says Lee, who was previously the force behind the kitchens at Crowbar and Superflux.

“So we’re excited to share their stories in this new space.”

Elephant opens on Friday, December 3. Its hours will be Friday to Monday from 5 pm to late.

Elephant

Address: 1879 Powell Street, Vancouver

Instagram