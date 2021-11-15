Fiorino: New spot for Italian street eats opens in Vancouver

A new spot for Italian street food just opened in Vancouver. Fiorino is now open at 212 East Georgia Street in Chinatown.

The 1,200 sq ft, 60-seat space boasts big, comfy booths, banquette-style seating, an 18-person-long table, and bar seating as well.

Fiorino is inspired by the streets of Florence. Owners tell Dished Vancouver they aim to transport diners straight to Italy when they sit down here.

Think fresh sandwiches made on house-made schiacciata bread by day and family-style dining in the evenings with dishes like arancini and crostinis, gnocchi, and polpo, to name a few.

Fiorino is open for lunch, aperitivo, and dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Fiorino

Address: 212 East Georgia Street, Vancouver

