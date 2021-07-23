One of Vancouver’s favourite places for rare snacks and exotic drinks is officially ready to open its new location. Dank Mart’s 805 Thurlow Street spot is set to launch this weekend.

The new outpost at Robson and Thurlow is the second for the concept, the first opened at 6418 Main Street in May 2020.

Dank Mart quickly became a premier destination to get limited-edition, hard-to-find, and never-before-seen eats and beverages.

This spot is known for its impressive array of rare sweet and savoury treats.

Dished Vancouver is told it also happens to be the only place in Canada that sells the uber-popular Rap Snacks, and carries extremely tough-to-find items like Chik-fil-A’s Polynesian Sauce.

In Dank Mart’s fridges and freezers, you’ll find refreshing sips like Sprite Tropical Mix and Crush Lime, alongside pints of ice cream from award-winning local French ice cream parlour & cafe, La Glace.

Just like the first location, Dank Mart on Thurlow has a drool-worthy collection of specialty cereals for sale, including a box of Frosted Flakes with crispy cinnamon basketballs where Shaq graces the front of the box, and another cereal featuring a famous baller is here too – Lebron James on a box of Wheaties.

From Fruity Pebbles Candy Bars to Arizona Salsa ‘N’ Chips trays to Cheetos Man ‘N Cheese — this place is truly a mecca for any snack enthusiast and hype product connoisseur.

The new 805 Thurlow Street store will officially open its doors Saturday, July 24 from 11 am to 11 pm.

Be sure to check it out and welcome this dope new spot to the neighbourhood.

Dank Mart

Address: 805 Thurlow Street, Vancouver

