A popular Surrey-based pizza joint has opened a new location. Captain’s Oven is now open in downtown Vancouver.

Folks will find the newest addition to our pizza scene at 1110 W Pender Street, the former location of MELU Juice Bar.

Captain’s Oven is known for serving up authentic Neapolitan-style pizzas in over 40 varieties.

You can choose from meat, vegetarian, specialty, or even customize your own pizza. Their goal is to deliver delicious food with an authentic Italian taste, from pressing their dough daily to roasting locally farmed vegetables.

Be sure to welcome this new spot to the neighbourhood when you can — the Vancouver location is open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Happy pizza eating!

Captain’s Oven Pizza Vancouver

Address: 1110 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-416-5555

