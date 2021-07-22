JoDeen Cafe: New Taiwanese dessert spot open in Burnaby
Jul 22 2021, 3:27 pm
A new dessert destination specializing in wheel cakes just opened in Metro Vancouver. The JoDeen Cafe has officially launched in Burnaby.
Located at 6969 Gilley Avenue, the fresh Burnaby sweet spot softly opened early this month, and locals have been loving it ever since.
- See also:
JoDeen serves up made-to-order wheel cakes in flavours like Custard, Red Bean, Taro, and even Cheese & Potato, to name just a few.
View this post on Instagram
You’ll find this new specialty dessert shop open daily, except for Tuesdays, from 11 am to 10 pm.
JoDeen Cafe
Address: 6969 Gilley Avenue, Burnaby