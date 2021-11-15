Kin Kao Song has opened its doors in Vancouver
Nov 15 2021, 11:13 pm
Much-loved Commercial Drive spot Kin Kao has officially opened its sister restaurant in Mount Pleasant: Kin Kao Song.
Located at 317 E Broadway in the former location of The Black Lodge, the eatery is now open Thursday to Monday from 5 to 10 pm, offering delicious eats, natural wine, craft beer, and house cocktails.
Kin Kao Song offers a menu of authentic Thai cuisine that is “completely different” from the one over at Kin Kao, the team writes on its website.
The menu at the new spot offers curries, soups, snacks, and more. Be sure to check it out if you haven’t already.
Kin Kao Song
Address: 317 E Broadway, Vancouver