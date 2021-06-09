It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits. While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual.

When it comes to food and beverages, TAB seems pretty stacked. Its new food court, “Tables,” offers everything from brand new concepts to local names we know and love, such as Japadog and Chef Hung.

We’re especially excited about a couple of Calgary exports that are already open — OEB Breakfast Co. and Soon Coffee (from the folks behind Monogram), but there’s actually a lot more to indulge in if you find yourself feeling peckish at the new Burnaby shopping mall.

Currently, there are a dozen food and beverage brands open and operating and 20 more are comin’ in hot.

Here’s everything you can eat — or can eat very soon — at The Amazing Brentwood food court.

Open (as of June 9, 2021)

Basil Box

Chatime

Chef Hung

My Toàn Vietnamese

OEB Breakfast Co.

Pizza Garden

Presotea

Saboten Japanese Cutlet

Soon Coffee

Starbucks

Thaigo

Restaurant Yugo

Opening Soon

Bella Gelateria

Bona Fide BBQ

Bubble Waffle Cafe

Cazba Persian Grill

Dairy Queen/Orange Julius

Freshii

Glorious Bao

Go-Grill

Gram Cafe

Hello Nori

Japadog

Kaneko Hannosuke

La Taqueria

McDonald’s

Neptune Seafood

Parsley Berlin-Style Doner-Kebab

Purdys

Small Victory

Steve’s Poke Bar

Tim Hortons