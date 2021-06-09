The Amazing Brentwood: Everything you can eat at the food court
It’s no secret that The Amazing Brentwood (TAB) has a lot to offer anyone who visits. While retail and entertainment options are aplenty, we’re mostly concerned about what we’ll be able to chow down on, as usual.
When it comes to food and beverages, TAB seems pretty stacked. Its new food court, “Tables,” offers everything from brand new concepts to local names we know and love, such as Japadog and Chef Hung.
We’re especially excited about a couple of Calgary exports that are already open — OEB Breakfast Co. and Soon Coffee (from the folks behind Monogram), but there’s actually a lot more to indulge in if you find yourself feeling peckish at the new Burnaby shopping mall.
Currently, there are a dozen food and beverage brands open and operating and 20 more are comin’ in hot.
Here’s everything you can eat — or can eat very soon — at The Amazing Brentwood food court.
Open (as of June 9, 2021)
- Basil Box
- Chatime
- Chef Hung
- My Toàn Vietnamese
- OEB Breakfast Co.
- Pizza Garden
- Presotea
- Saboten Japanese Cutlet
- Soon Coffee
- Starbucks
- Thaigo
- Restaurant Yugo
Opening Soon
- Bella Gelateria
- Bona Fide BBQ
- Bubble Waffle Cafe
- Cazba Persian Grill
- Dairy Queen/Orange Julius
- Freshii
- Glorious Bao
- Go-Grill
- Gram Cafe
- Hello Nori
- Japadog
- Kaneko Hannosuke
- La Taqueria
- McDonald’s
- Neptune Seafood
- Parsley Berlin-Style Doner-Kebab
- Purdys
- Small Victory
- Steve’s Poke Bar
- Tim Hortons