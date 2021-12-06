A celebrated local family-owned bakery has officially expanded. The Modern Pantry is gearing up for the grand opening of its new West Vancouver outpost this week.

The new 1,800 sq ft shop is located at 102-2232 Marine Drive in West Vancouver, the former address of Terroir Kitchen, which closed over the summer.

This is the second location for the brand. The first opened in North Vancouver at 2055 Old Dollarton Road around four years ago.

Folks who head to The Modern Pantry West Vancouver can expect a cozy space and freshly-made goodies like sticky buns, scones, quiche, and even housemade Pop-Tarts.

This spot will also offer savoury sandwiches made on fresh bread and pantry staples like granola, jams, pickles, and sauces.

Co-owned by husband-and-wife duo Kendall and Matthew Parslow, the space — which gives off mid-century California vibes — was designed by Kendall and her father.

With an emphasis on quality and using ingredients from local suppliers (like Salt Spring Sea Salt and BC Buzz Honey), The Modern Pantry also offers House of Funk coffee that can be enjoyed with a bite inside or outdoors when the weather warms up.

“I’m excited that we’re expanding The Modern Pantry to West Vancouver and broadening the way we connect with people through food,” says Matthew Parslow.

“For us, that includes plans to diversify our provisions, build on our classes and other educational offerings, and develop event spaces. There’s no limit to what we can do, especially in a community as supportive as the North Shore.”

You can find The Modern Pantry West Vancouver officially open on Wednesday, December 8. After that, its opening hours will be Tuesday to Saturday from 7:30 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 8 am to 4 pm.

Be sure to mark your calendar and head here to get all the holiday goodies up for order too, this spot’s festive cookies are not to be missed.

The Modern Pantry — West Vancouver

Address: 102-2232 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

Instagram