It has been one heck of a wait, but Foglifter Coffee Roasters’ flagship location is finally open in Vancouver.

We first told you about this new shop in 2018, when owners of popular neighbourhood coffee shop Bean Around The World announced they were planning to reopen their Main and 20th location but with a whole new name and look: enter Foglifter.

The roaster also operates a location in Shawnigan Lake on Vancouver Island.

Folks can now head to the new coffee destination and enjoy Foglifter’s signature line of coffee along with baked goods and sandwiches from 6 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 7 am to 6 pm on weekends.

Foglifter Coffee Roasters

Address: 3590 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram