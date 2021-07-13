Linh Café’s new location is coming in hot, foodies! The French-Vietnamese restaurant confirmed back in January that it would be opening at 1428 Granville Street at Vancouver House.

The eatery currently operates an original outpost in Kitsilano at 2836 W 4th Avenue, where it dishes up an array of Vietnamese noodle soups, French delicacies, and signature shareables such as spicy baguette sticks, escargot, and salad rolls.

As you can probably tell from these images, the interior of Linh Café Vancouver House is looking amazing.

The new restaurant is nearly 100% finished and features a stunning French-inspired, vintage kitchen complete with copper pans that will be served as dishware to patrons.

Linh Café’s new kitchen also has two, impressively large 320L kettles which will be used for cooking pho.

The dining room here is described as “Asian-inspired,” with elements like wooden doors and a “prestige stair railing combination” that aim to give off the same vibes as ones found in houses in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Copper design elements and hand-carved wooden details can be seen throughout the restaurant.

This spot is gearing up to open in early August, Dished Vancouver is told.

Linh Café joins the growing list of restaurants setting up shop in the area, including Vancouver’s first Momofuku Noodle Bar and the newly opened Autostrada.

We’ll keep you posted on the exact opening date for this spot, and all the other summer restaurant openings we can hardly wait for as well.

Stay tuned!

Linh Café Vancouver House

Address: 1428 Granville Street, Vancouver

Instagram