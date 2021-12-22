For a ton of big-name restaurant brands, this year has been make-or-break when it comes to their brick-and-mortar locations across Canada.

Major food and beverage chains revealed plans to close tons of outposts across the country. Some have wrapped things up already, and more will be shuttering immanently.

Here are four major food and beverage chains that have closed or are closing locations across Canada.

Luxury chocolatier Godiva announced it would be closing all its storefronts in North America this year as a result of the pandemic. In an email sent to Daily Hive, Godiva said it planned to close its 128 brick-and-mortar locations, including the 11 that are in Canada, by the end of March 2021.

This well-known tea chain announced it would shutter 80 retail locations in Canada as part of a restructuring that would see 124 store closures across the continent. Although Herschel Segal, founder of the Montreal-based beverage brand, promised the closures were being made to ensure the long-term success of the brand, he admitted that all of the closed locations, many that were in malls, were unprofitable. A hundred Canadian locations were expected to stay open.

A spokesperson for Starbucks Canada confirmed to Dished that the company would be closing up to 300 stores across the nation by the end of March 2021 as part of its next phase of store transformation. This news came about six months after the coffee giant revealed it would be shuttering up to 200 locations across Canada over the course of two years, information the company released to stakeholders in June 2020.

Nando’s Canada announced it would be permanently closing 21 of its locations across Canada due to a sharp decline in sales during COVID-19. The restaurants set to close were all corporate owned-and-operated. The company said those locations had not been commercially viable for some time. Their losses were reportedly only exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Nando’s continues to operate over 30 locations across Canada.