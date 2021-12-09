A new cocktail and craft beer bar is opening in downtown Vancouver. The 515 Bar is the newest concept from The Cambie Malone’s Group, which also operates The Cambie and Malone’s in Vancouver.

The 521 Seymour Street location used to be Chihuahua’s Mexican Grill. Now, the 800 sq ft space is gearing up to open and offer patrons handcrafted cocktails, local beers, and tapas-style bites.

The concept will also offer off-sales to folks looking to grab and go.

This spot is slated to open this week, so be sure to keep an eye on its socials for the exact opening time.

After its launch, you can find The 515 Bar open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 11 pm and Friday and Saturday from 4 pm to midnight.

The 515 Bar

Address: 521 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Instagram