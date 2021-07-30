Want to take a trip to Greece without leaving the city? Step inside Vancouver’s brand new spot for Mediterranean eats, Loula’s Taverna & Bar.

The brand new restaurant is a wonderful addition to The Drive. You can’t miss the eye-catching blue exterior and red door when passing by on the street.

The new concept officially opened its doors earlier this week.

It’s brought to us by a group of local restaurateurs: Petro and Yianni Kerasiotis (Nammos Estiatorio), Bill and Niko Kerasiotis and Marco Mirisklavos (Sopra Sotto), and John Pavlakis (Minerva’s).

Loula’s truly transports patrons to the Greek Islands when they step through the door.

This eatery is located at 1608 Commercial Drive, in the former Libra Room space. Its kitchen and menu will be led by Nammos Estiatorio’s chef, Manos Grammatikogiannis.

Customers can expect a solid menu of family-style, classic Greek fare.

Highlights from our visit included the Chicken Boutakia, the tender potatoes, and one of the signature dips by Nammos, spicy feta.

Naturally, we had to finish with the ever-so-sweet baklava.

Find Loula’s open Tuesday to Thursday and Sunday from 3 pm to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 3 pm to 2 am.

Reservations are available starting August 3.

Loula’s Taverna & Bar

Address: 1608 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Instagram