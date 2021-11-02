If you’ve ever poked around Vancouver House, it’s likely you’ve noticed the rust-coloured space just a few steps down from Fresh St. Market and London Drugs, and now, it’s nearly time for the concept inside of it to open: Ça Marche Crêperie.

Owner Maxime Bettili told Dished Vancouver last year that the new eatery will specialize in the Breton/French culinary classic of crêpes and cider, complete with “a Pacific Northwest edge.”

Bettili, who also owns Kitsilano’s Au Comptoir, told us the new concept was on track to grand open on Saturday, November 6, 2021.

“Vancouverites will be formally introduced to galettes de sarrasin — crispy, savoury, and delicate — and the delightful tradition of pairing it with a bubbly bowl of cider,” says Bettili.

In addition to a contemporary interior complete with concrete, corten steel, gunmetal, and antiqued brass elements, Ça Marche will feature an open kitchen and bar and a 25-seat heated patio with a retractable canopy, which will be completed after the grand opening.

For food, patrons can expect an assortment of galettes de sarrasin (savoury buckwheat crêpes) and sweet crėpes complete with vegan and vegetarian options.

Prices will range from around $17 to $24 for savoury crêpes and $12 to $13 for sweet varieties.

When it comes to drinks, folks can look forward to a list of local BC ciders and curated French ciders by the bottle and on tap.

There will also be a rotating wine selection, some craft beer, a small cocktail list, and even some apple-based digestifs.

“While Vancouverites are accustomed to drinking out of wine and beer glassware, our ciders will be served in hand-crafted ceramic bowls — la bolée de cidre, indispensable to crêpes and cider,” says Bettili. “Introducing this special drinking tradition to our guests is one of our most exciting ambitions at Ça Marche.”

Be sure to check out Ça Marche starting November 6 at 10 am.

Ça Marche

Address: Continental Street, Vancouver

