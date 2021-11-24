Cask Whisky Vault now open at Richmond's Versante Hotel
Richmond’s Versante Hotel quietly opened its second food and beverage concept earlier this month, the Cask Whisky Vault.
Now open to hotel guests and select reservations, this luxury 65-seat whisky lounge boasts a collection of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies.
When it comes to bites, guests who snag a reservation here can indulge in a menu of Japanese-inspired cuisine.
The space’s dining room features a robata grill and a 30-foot custom bar.
Expect live entertainment Thursday and Sunday evenings, and various events popping up along the way.
The Cask Whisky Vault offers two private tasting rooms as well; each can be reserved for 10 to 12 guests.
Find this new concept open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm to midnight.
Versante Hotel opened its doors this summer. Dished Vancouver was first inside the 100-room property’s first dining concept, Bruno.
Led by award-winning Executive Chef Will Lew, Bruno’s robust menu emphasizes high-impact yet approachable dishes made with local and sustainable ingredients.
Heads up, the dress code here is Smart Casual — make your reservation now!
View this post on Instagram
Cask Whisky Vault
Address: 8400 West Road, Richmond
Phone: 236-869-5669