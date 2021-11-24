Richmond’s Versante Hotel quietly opened its second food and beverage concept earlier this month, the Cask Whisky Vault.

Now open to hotel guests and select reservations, this luxury 65-seat whisky lounge boasts a collection of single malts, bourbons, and blended whiskies.

When it comes to bites, guests who snag a reservation here can indulge in a menu of Japanese-inspired cuisine.

The space’s dining room features a robata grill and a 30-foot custom bar.

Expect live entertainment Thursday and Sunday evenings, and various events popping up along the way.

The Cask Whisky Vault offers two private tasting rooms as well; each can be reserved for 10 to 12 guests.

Find this new concept open Wednesday through Sunday from 5 pm to midnight.

Versante Hotel opened its doors this summer. Dished Vancouver was first inside the 100-room property’s first dining concept, Bruno.

Led by award-winning Executive Chef Will Lew, Bruno’s robust menu emphasizes high-impact yet approachable dishes made with local and sustainable ingredients.

Heads up, the dress code here is Smart Casual — make your reservation now!

Cask Whisky Vault

Address: 8400 West Road, Richmond

Phone: 236-869-5669