It’s been over a year since we told you that a legendary French name was officially setting up shop in town, and now, PAUL Vancouver has opened its doors.

The 131-year-old bakery café originated in Northern France. Founded in Croix in 1889, PAUL now operates 620 shops (branches and franchises) in 34 countries.

The bakery is known for offering its customers the “art of living French-style” via its signature menu of bread, pastries, macarons, sandwiches, and more.

Folks around the globe will recognize PAUL’s signature black signage at 1164 Robson Street.

PAUL is owned by the HOLDER Group who operates another famous French concept — Ladurée, which also happens to be located right across the street on Robson.

If you stroll by today you’ll see a lineup of people waiting for these famous French eats, be sure to check it out if you’re in the neighbourhood.

PAUL Vancouver

Address: 1164 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-0111

Instagram