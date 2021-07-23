La Bottega Di Mangia specialty grocery store to open in Yaletown
If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia.
This new destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries is officially opening its doors this weekend in the heart of Yaletown.
- See also:
Located at 1155 Pacific Boulevard, this concept is brought to us by chef Alessandro Riccobono, the owner of Mangia Cucina & Bar in Mount Pleasant.
La Bottega will offer customers certified authentic, high-quality Italian products, handmade pasta and sauces (which are made in-house), salumi, cheese, and hot, prepared meals too.
You can find this new shop open Saturday, July 24 from 4:30 to 9 pm.
After the opening day, operating hours will be Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.
La Bottega Di Mangia
Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Photos courtesy La Bottega Di Mangia