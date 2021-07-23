FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

La Bottega Di Mangia specialty grocery store to open in Yaletown

Jul 23 2021, 10:53 am
Courtesy La Bottega Di Mangia

If there was one thing we all needed in our lives, it’s definitely a new pasta boutique — enter La Bottega Di Mangia.

This new destination for Italian fine food and specialty groceries is officially opening its doors this weekend in the heart of Yaletown.

Located at 1155 Pacific Boulevard, this concept is brought to us by chef Alessandro Riccobono, the owner of Mangia Cucina & Bar in Mount Pleasant.

La Bottega will offer customers certified authentic, high-quality Italian products, handmade pasta and sauces (which are made in-house), salumi, cheese, and hot, prepared meals too.

You can find this new shop open Saturday, July 24 from 4:30 to 9 pm.

After the opening day, operating hours will be Tuesday to Sunday from 11 am to 9 pm.

Address: 1155 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram

Photos courtesy La Bottega Di Mangia

