Land & Sea: West Coast Japanese restaurant now open Vancouver

Land & Sea is gearing up to offer its first service in south Kerrisdale. The brand new West Coast Japanese restaurant will soft launch in Vancouver today.

The concept is brought to us by Chef Kevin Lin and creative designer Steph Wan. The duo tells Dished Vancouver that patrons who step into the 1864 W 57th Avenue eatery can expect dishes inspired by traditional Japanese flavours and made using modern West Coast techniques.

Land & Sea’s address might seem familiar if you’re a fan of pasta. It was formerly occupied by cozy Italian joint Senova, which closed back in 2019 after 14 years of operation.

Check out our full feature on Land & Sea and be sure to make a reservation.

Land & Sea Restaurant & Bar

Address: 1864 W 57th Avenue, Vancouver

Instagram

Photos courtesy Land & Sea