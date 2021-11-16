Vancouver’s new late-night snack bar has opened its doors. District Eleven, located at 4063 Main Street, has now launched and is serving up Asian fusion eats and more.

The 2,260 sq ft, 67-seat restaurant opened near the end of last week. The team tells Dished Vancouver that innovative dishes and unique drinks are the name of the game here.

District Eleven is a family-owned restaurant named after a district in Saigon, where one of the owners’ fathers is from.

Seeing as the idea of family is central to the concept, it makes sense that patrons are encouraged to order a variety of plates that can be shared among their group, family-style.

District Eleven tells Dished they offer an “Authentic Menu” with traditional pho, spring rolls, steamed clams, and more, in addition to an “Adventurous Menu” packed with creative, fusion renditions of classic Vietnamese and Japanese dishes.

When it comes to drinks, expect cocktails influenced by Vietnamese and Japanese culture, such as the Shiso-Melon and the Saigon Julep.

This spot also offers local craft beer and bottles of soju and sake.

You can find District Eleven open Tuesday to Sunday from 5 to 11 pm for dinner, and 11 pm to 2 am for late-night offerings.

District Eleven

Address: 4063 Main Street, Vancouver

