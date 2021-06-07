Kekko Bakery is Vancouver’s newest destination to find gourmet Japanese cheesecake, and it’s set to launch this week.

The pop-up bakery will be operating out of a commissary kitchen in Vancouver, where it will be whipping up soufflé cheesecake in some exciting flavours.

Kekko was started by a recent UBC graduate who decided to turn her passion for baking into a business.

Pre-orders for the cakes will open on June 8 at noon, just ahead of the official June 12 launch.

Orders can be picked up at the #107-8811 Laurel Street location on Saturday from 5 to 6 pm for now.

Be sure to check out this new purveyor if you have a sweet tooth.

Kekko Bakery

Instagram