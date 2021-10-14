Popeyes Chicken just opened its new Metro Vancouver location

Popeyes Chicken’s aggressive BC expansion has no plans to slow down, and its newest Metro Vancouver location is officially open today.

The American chain has exploded on the west coast over the last few years, and it now operates 13 locations in British Columbia and 10 in the Lower Mainland alone.

Chicken lovers can now head to the Popeyes restaurant in Richmond, located at Unit 120-11700 Steveston Highway in the Ironwood Plaza.

Folks living in Richmond already have one location operating in town at 12796 Bridgeport Road, so there’s double the chance to get some crispy deliciousness for residents.

Popeyes told Dished that the Ironwood outpost has the entire regular menu up for order, including its signature chicken, tenders, nuggets, sandwiches, and sides.

You can find it open today until 10 pm.

Popeyes Chicken — Ironwood Plaza

Address: Unit 120-11700 Steveston Highway, Richmond