Famous worldwide chain Liang Crispy Roll has officially soft opened in Metro Vancouver.

The Chinese-founded fast-food brand is known for its customizable, easy-to-eat crispy rolls and its affiliation with Jay Chou, a Taiwanese singer-songwriter who acts as the brand’s global ambassador and investor.

This chain operates over 100 stores in 10 countries around the globe where it serves up its signature menu of fluffy and crispy scallion pancakes packed with flavourful veggies, meats, and sauces.

Patrons who head to the new outpost in Richmond’s Aberdeen Centre Food Court can expect eats like Lobster, Crayfish, Peking Duck, and Tawainese Sausage Rolls, to name just a few.

Every roll comes with eggs and lettuce too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liang Crispy Roll 粮手抓北美 (@liangcrispyroll)

The concept also offers customers the ability to make their own roll, with filling options like corn, seaweed pork floss, and Chinese pickles.

Grilled sausage and broth, Teppan grilled squid, and specialty drinks are also up for order here.

Check out Liang’s video of how their delicacies are made, and be sure to check this new destination out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liang Crispy Roll 粮手抓北美 (@liangcrispyroll)

Liang Crispy Roll

Address: Aberdeen Centre Food Court — 3090 4151 Hazelbridge Way, Richmond

Phone: 604-564-3431

Instagram