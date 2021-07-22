For those of you who can’t decide between sweet or savoury, Cream Pony is celebrating its opening day and it’s probably going to be your favourite new spot for treats.

This fresh concept is now open and it’s serving up handmade brioche donuts and buttermilk fried chicken on the North Shore.

Cream Pony is located at 111 1st Street E Unit B2 in North Vancouver’s Lower Lonsdale. Patrons are asked to enter via Lolo Lane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cream Pony (@creampony)

Donuts are served at 11 am and fried chicken time begins at 1 pm. Be sure to plan accordingly and check this new gem out.

Cream Pony

Address: 111 1st Street E Unit B2, North Vancouver (entrance on Lolo Lane)

Instagram