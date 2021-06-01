Earlier this year, popular purveyor MrBeast Burger finally arrived in select Canadian cities, and it looks like Vancouver is the next lucky location to get these handhelds.

The burger concept is brought to us by MrBeast, a YouTube star with 62.7 million subscribers (to date).

He’s known for his extreme stunts, over-the-top videos, philanthropy, and now, he’s expanded internationally into the food business.

After having opened locations across the United States back in December through a collaboration with Virtual Dining Concept, MrBeast’s (aka Jimmy Donaldson) new venture is now reaching Canadian foodies.

The brand has opened up several ghost kitchen locations in Toronto, Edmonton, and Calgary already.

I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! pic.twitter.com/hn7tXeWrOu — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 19, 2020

There are several different kinds of MrBeast burgers up for order, and a few are thoughtfully named after his best friends, such as the Chris Style, Chandler Style, and Carl’s Grilled Cheese.

There are also signature bites like the Beast Style, the Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and sides, of course.

MrBeast Burger is slinging its smashed burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, outrageous grilled cheeses, and seasoned crinkle fries from a ghost kitchen at 987 Helmcken Street in Vancouver.

You can order this famous grub via Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Skip The Dishes from around 11 am till late.

With files from Karen Doradea