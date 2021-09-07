Commercial Drive’s much-loved destination for Nashville Hot Chicken has officially launched its new location: DL Chicken UBC is now open.

That’s right, the popular purveyor of chicken, fries, salads, pickles, and everything in between is now up and running on UBC’s Vancouver campus.

You can find the fresh 6065 University Boulevard destination open today from 11 am to 4 pm.

The new restaurant is very different than the OG spot, but the same delicious grub, amazing merchandise and branding, and incredible hospitality continue at the new eatery.

DL’s new 1,600 sq ft space boasts 50 seats inside and on its outdoor patio too. Elements like custom neon signs will be installed soon as well.

Fans of the beloved hot chicken purveyor will be able to dine in, take out, and soon, order online for pick-up.

The UBC location’s menu features DL Chicken’s classic and most popular items, including hot chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, and plenty of sides.

A exclusive spice dust inspired by the UBC Thunderbirds is also up for order (and it’s delicious).

Be sure to keep an eye on DL’s social for updated hours of operation and check this spot out ASAP.

DL Chicken UBC

Address: 6065 University Boulevard, Vancouver

Instagram