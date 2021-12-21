Famous Canadian chicken chain Mary Brown’s has officially landed in Vancouver.

The national, quick-service eatery was founded in St. John’s, Newfoundland & Labrador in 1969 and has since grown to operate nearly 200 locations across the country.

It’s known for offering up a menu of signature chicken made from whole, fresh, local Canada Grade A chicken alongside eats like taters and coleslaw.

The new Mary Brown’s is located at 6549 Main Street in Vancouver. The restaurant confirmed to Dished Vancouver that it opened its doors for the first time on December 21.

The brand currently operates several other BC locations in Surrey, Delta, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Well, there you have it. If you’re looking to fill that Swiss Chalet-shaped hole in your heart come next week, Mary Brown’s is where it’s at.

Address: 6549 Main Street, Vancouver

Instagram