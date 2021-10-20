Heads up, Langley foodies — while you wait for Willowbrook Shopping Centre’s highly anticipated new area with fresh dining options, there’s something amazing headed your way: Lee’s Donuts.

Lee’s Donuts is the OG of the Vancouver donut scene and has been operating in the Granville Island Public Market since 1979.

It just announced it will be popping up in the Langley mall. What a treat!

Starting November 1 you can head to the new pop-up in the mall and get the purveyor’s unreal cake donuts (sorry, no honey dips or jelly-filled options here). The first customers will receive a special gift with every purchase of six donuts or more on opening day, so plan accordingly.

After it launches, the Willowbrook pop-up will be open Monday to Wednesday from 10 am to 6 pm, Thursday and Friday from 10 am to 8 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 11 am to 6 pm. Lee's is much-loved and sticks to the classics when it comes to donuts like their honey, chocolate glazed, and sugar rolled. Keep an eye on the Lee's Donuts Instagram account for more details.