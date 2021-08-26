Obanhmi: Vietnamese street food spot opens new Vancouver location
Aug 26 2021, 2:25 pm
A popular Vietnamese street food chain recently launched a brand new location. Obanhmi is now open and operating at 1668 W Broadway #102.
The fresh destination offers patrons nine different kinds of signature banh mi, sides like spring and salad rolls, and drinks like Vietnamese coffee and smoothies.
- See also:
Obanhmi currently operates one other Vancouver location on Kingsway as well as three eateries in Metro Vancouver.
The brand also has a Calgary store.
View this post on Instagram
You can find the new W Broadway location open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.
Obanhmi – Broadway
Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver
Phone: 604-566-1668