Obanhmi: Vietnamese street food spot opens new Vancouver location

A popular Vietnamese street food chain recently launched a brand new location. Obanhmi is now open and operating at 1668 W Broadway #102.

The fresh destination offers patrons nine different kinds of signature banh mi, sides like spring and salad rolls, and drinks like Vietnamese coffee and smoothies.

Obanhmi currently operates one other Vancouver location on Kingsway as well as three eateries in Metro Vancouver.

The brand also has a Calgary store.

You can find the new W Broadway location open daily from 10 am to 7 pm.

Obanhmi – Broadway

Address: 1668 W Broadway #102, Vancouver

Phone: 604-566-1668

