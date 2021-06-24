The weather might be screaming ice cream, but the newest sweet spot in the Lower Mainland has us craving candy: Ricardo’s Kandy Korner.

Ricardo’s is located at 14909 Marine Drive in White Rock just steps away from the beach.

This new destination for any treat you could dream of just opened earlier this week and they say they have the biggest and best candy selection in the province.

From the looks of things, Ricardo’s certainly has all the classic candies, gummies, chocolate bars, and delights, alongside some hard-to-find cereals, cold slushies, PEZ, even Just Cakes’ cake-in-a-jar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Kandy Korner (@ricardoskandykorner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Kandy Korner (@ricardoskandykorner)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Kandy Korner (@ricardoskandykorner)

You’ll find this new shop open daily from 11 am to 10 pm.

Be sure to check it out and enjoy the huge selection of goodies the next time you’re in the area, and watch this video to get hyped for your visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ricardos Kandy Korner (@ricardoskandykorner)

Ricardo’s Kandy Korner

Address: 14909 Marine Drive, White Rock, BC V4B 1C2

Phone: 604-535-0332

Instagram