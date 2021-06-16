Doughnut Love has officially opened its doors in Coquitlam
Jun 16 2021, 9:38 am
Metro Vancouver just got another destination to find sweet treats. Doughnut Love has officially opened its doors in Coquitlam.
The brand new donut shop is located at 107-1655 Como Lake Avenue where it started dishing out its sugary eats on Wednesday morning.
From Lemon Poppyseed Old Fashioned to little Cherry Pie Brioche to vegan and gluten-friendly options, Doughnut Love seems to have a treat for everyone’s taste.
In addition to handmade gourmet donuts, this new spot offers locally roasted coffee from Republica Coffee.
Be sure to welcome this sweet destination to the neighbourhood if you’re nearby and in need of a treat.
Doughnut Love
Address: 107-1655 Como Lake Avenue, Coquitlam
Phone: 604-492-2456