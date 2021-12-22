FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Mott 32 Vancouver softly reopens for dinner service after year-long hiatus

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Dec 22 2021, 12:14 am
Mott 32 Vancouver softly reopens for dinner service after year-long hiatus
@mott32/Instagram
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Thai House

Asian, Thai

Thai House
Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cocktails, Italian

Frankie's Italian Kitchen & Bar
Central City Taphouse & Kitchen

Steakhouse, Pubs and Breweries

Central City Taphouse & Kitchen
Colony Main Street

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Colony Main Street
The Anchor Eatery

Breakfast and Brunch, Vegetarian and Vegan

The Anchor Eatery

Until recently, Mott 32 Vancouver, known for its elevated Chinese fare and luxurious dining room, has been temporarily closed.

Now, over a year later, the concept has quietly reopened its doors for select reservations for the first time since August 2020.

Dinner service is back at Mott 32 Vancouver, for those lucky enough to snag one of the limited reservations each evening, that is.

Available now through OpenTable, patrons who make a reservation at the 1161 W Georgia Street restaurant can expect great service from the same top-notch team that it temporarily closed with last year.

A representative for Mott 32 told Dished Vancouver a grand opening date is to be announced, so stay tuned.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mott32Van (@mott32van)

Mott 32 Vancouver first opened in early 2017, and it brought some serious buzz with it.

With sister restaurants in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Las Vegas, Mott 32’s Vancouver location carved out a place of its own in the local dining scene, winning several local awards for its polished, modern Chinese cuisine.

As many know, Mott 32 is located in the space next to the former Trump Hotel Vancouver’s main entrance. The hotel closed its doors in August 2020.

Earlier this month, Daily Hive Urbanized was able to independently confirm that the upscale hotel property would be rebranded as the Paradox Hotel.

Mott 32 Vancouver

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT