Until recently, Mott 32 Vancouver, known for its elevated Chinese fare and luxurious dining room, has been temporarily closed.

Now, over a year later, the concept has quietly reopened its doors for select reservations for the first time since August 2020.

Dinner service is back at Mott 32 Vancouver, for those lucky enough to snag one of the limited reservations each evening, that is.

Available now through OpenTable, patrons who make a reservation at the 1161 W Georgia Street restaurant can expect great service from the same top-notch team that it temporarily closed with last year.

A representative for Mott 32 told Dished Vancouver a grand opening date is to be announced, so stay tuned.

Mott 32 Vancouver first opened in early 2017, and it brought some serious buzz with it.

With sister restaurants in Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Las Vegas, Mott 32’s Vancouver location carved out a place of its own in the local dining scene, winning several local awards for its polished, modern Chinese cuisine.

As many know, Mott 32 is located in the space next to the former Trump Hotel Vancouver’s main entrance. The hotel closed its doors in August 2020.

Earlier this month, Daily Hive Urbanized was able to independently confirm that the upscale hotel property would be rebranded as the Paradox Hotel.

Mott 32 Vancouver

Address: 1161 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Instagram