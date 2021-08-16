A new spot for top-notch treats and sips, Honeybrew Strudel Bar, is now officially open in downtown Vancouver.

This sweet destination has taken over the former location of Truffles Fine Foods at 785 Davie Street.

The concept’s menu offers an array of sugary treats like classic strudel as well as cookies, cakes, and bars.

But that’s not the only kind of grub up for order – Honeybrew has savoury plates like avocado toast, sandwiches, quiches, and salads available too.

For drinks, expect all the classic cocktails we know and love like Caesars and margaritas alongside a selection of beer, wine, and caffeinated beverages.

The space boasts a sizeable corner patio complete with fire pits, which wraps around Davie and Howe. The interior is also pretty dang Insta-worthy if we do say so ourselves.

You can find Honeybrew open daily from 8 am to midnight, and happy hour runs from 4 to 6 pm.

Honeybrew Bar

Address: 785 Davie Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram