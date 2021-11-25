Earlier this month, we shared the news that Miantiao, the newly opened eatery inside the Shangri-La Hotel Vancouver, announced it would be closing soon.

The Italian-Chinese restaurant confirmed it would offer its last service before closing on Monday, November 29, after a six-month run.

Miantiao’s operating group, Kitchen Table Restaurants, teased that a new eatery from them was already in the works for the space, and now we know what’s coming.

The new full-service Italian concept taking over the third-level downtown restaurant has been revealed: Carlino.

Named after the grandfather of a Kitchen Table partner, Carlino promises classic Friulian dishes and bites from nearby regions Trentino and Veneto.

Carlino’s culinary program will be led by award-winning chef Mark Perrier, who created a menu that pays homage to BC and Northern Italy alike.

“We’re providing diners with a novel approach to northern Italian cuisine,” Chef Perrier says.

“One that’s a culinary adventure offering lesser-known dishes as well as familiar favourites.”

Patrons can enjoy dishes à la carte or opt for the ever-rotating fai tu chef’s family-style tasting experience, which is $85 per person.

For sips, expect a great cocktail selection from Bar Manager Gianluigi Bosco and a top-notch wine program from Wine Director David Steele.

Aiming to embody the quintessential Friulian lifestyle, Carlino will open its doors on Wednesday, December 1.

This spot will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Carlino

Address: 1115 Alberni St. (Level 3), Vancouver

Phone: 604-695-1115

Instagram