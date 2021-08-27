A new Caribbean food purveyor is aiming to bring a taste of the islands to Vancouver. BARA Caribbean Cuisine is officially open inside International Village Mall.

BARA’s goal is to share culture and build strong community ties through its grub, the team told Dished Vancouver.

This concept offers delivery, takeout, and catering options too.

BARA’s team is made up of people from different Caribbean islands.

They’ll be whipping up eats from their own backgrounds as well as doing special collaborations incorporating other kinds of cuisine in the future.

The team says it’s going to be developing some creative dishes not typically found in Vancouver.

BARA’s menu highlights food from different islands and also offers options for those who are health-conscious or vegan.

You’ll be able to find delicious dishes up for order, like Roti (Trinidad), Macaroni Pie (Barbados), Jerk Pork (Jamaica), and even some additional street food found around the Caribbean, like Doubles.

BARA is open Monday to Thursday from 11 am to 8 pm, Friday from 3 pm to 8 pm, and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 pm.

Address: International Village Mall — 88 W Pender Street, Vancouver

Phone: 236-427-3920

With files from Negin Nia.