One of Vancouver’s top spots for tacos and beyond, Sal y Limon, has officially opened its new Vancouver location.

The much-loved brand, which already operates three locations in and around Vancouver, now has an outpost at 1752 Commercial Drive, the space of a former Starbucks cafe.

Sal y Limon has three other locations in East Vancouver, South Surrey, and the YVR Airport’s US Terminal.

Known for serving up authentic Mexican tacos, burritos, and tortas, we can’t wait to pop into this new neighbourhood spot and say hello.

Sal y Limon

Address: 1752 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

