WaffleLand Café now open in Vancouver
Aug 16 2021, 3:02 pm
Out with the designer dim sum, and in with the sweet treats. WaffleLand Café is now officially open in the former location of Ampersand Bistro & Bar.
The new eatery has taken over its 32 Water Street space in Gastown.
WaffleLand’s menu offers patrons Liege waffles, Norwegian waffles, fruit tea, hot chocolate, “chocotails,” fondue, and breakfast items.
During its grand opening period from now until August 22, you’ll find this spot open Monday to Thursday from noon to 9 pm and Friday to Sunday from 11 am to 10 pm.
WaffleLand Café
Address: 32 Water Street, Vancouver