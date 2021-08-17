Katsuya has officially opened its first Vancouver location on Robson Street.

The Toronto-based Japanese fusion tonkatsu chain opened an outpost in Coquitlam in fall 2019, and now the brand’s second BC location is operating at 1471 Robson Street.

The new eatery is located right next to Menya Itto’s upcoming first North American location. Katsuya currently operates seven locations in Ontario.

The concept is known for making its breadcrumbs fresh daily and offering 13 different varieties of katsu, including a selection of pork, chicken, fish, and even cheesy sweet potato.

Here’s the full list of the varieties on Katsuya’s menu:

Katsuya Original

Carbonara Katsu

Red Carbonara Katsu

Sweet Chili Katsu

White Snow Chili Katsu

Garlic Chili Katsu

Curry Katsu

Hot Spicy Katsu

White Snow Spicy Katsu

Garlic Spicy Katsu

Terri Mayo

Japanese Katsu (traditional)

Brick Cheese Katsu

There are some drool-worthy appetizers up for order well.

Think Fries with Honey Butter Powder, Karaage Chicken Thigh, Tartar Shrimp, Cheese Crabmeat Croquette, Tako Wasabi, and Takoyaki too.

Katsuya Vancouver is now open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Friday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 11 pm.

Katsuya — Vancouver

Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver

Instagram