Katsuya has opened its first Vancouver location on Robson Street
The Toronto-based Japanese fusion tonkatsu chain opened an outpost in Coquitlam in fall 2019, and now the brand’s second BC location is operating at 1471 Robson Street.
The new eatery is located right next to Menya Itto’s upcoming first North American location. Katsuya currently operates seven locations in Ontario.
The concept is known for making its breadcrumbs fresh daily and offering 13 different varieties of katsu, including a selection of pork, chicken, fish, and even cheesy sweet potato.
Here’s the full list of the varieties on Katsuya’s menu:
- Katsuya Original
- Carbonara Katsu
- Red Carbonara Katsu
- Sweet Chili Katsu
- White Snow Chili Katsu
- Garlic Chili Katsu
- Curry Katsu
- Hot Spicy Katsu
- White Snow Spicy Katsu
- Garlic Spicy Katsu
- Terri Mayo
- Japanese Katsu (traditional)
- Brick Cheese Katsu
There are some drool-worthy appetizers up for order well.
Think Fries with Honey Butter Powder, Karaage Chicken Thigh, Tartar Shrimp, Cheese Crabmeat Croquette, Tako Wasabi, and Takoyaki too.
Katsuya Vancouver is now open Sunday to Thursday from 11:30 am to 10 pm and Friday to Saturday from 11:30 am to 11 pm.
Katsuya — Vancouver
Address: 1471 Robson Street, Vancouver