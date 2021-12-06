Flourist has quietly opened a new Strathcona storefront
Dec 6 2021, 7:19 pm
Here’s some more sweet news to kick off your week, Flourist has opened a new Vancouver location.
The artisan flour miller and farmer-direct dry goods supplier opened its first bakery and cafe location on Commercial Street in the summer of 2019.
Now, its second 859 East Hastings Street retail space is open for business. Flourist’s new outpost offers freshly milled flour, premium dry goods, and fresh bread and pastries.
Customers will find an array of kitchen tools and grocery provisions here too.
The new Strathcona shop is now the pickup location for local online orders. It’s open daily at 11 am.
Flourist
Address: 859 East Hastings Street, Vancouver