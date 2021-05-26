When one Saku closes, another one opens. At least, that’s the case on Vancouver’s Robson Street.

The popular Japanese tonkatsu spot has officially closed its 1773 Robson Street outpost and quietly opened its 1588 Robson Street spot (just two blocks from the original restaurant).

This new, much larger address was formerly occupied by Louisiana-style seafood spot The Holy Crab, which closed last spring.

The eatery is currently operating under a soft opening. The official grand opening at the new location will take place on June 4.

Saku also has a location on W Broadway. It’s known for its katsu curry, deep-fried ebis, and of course, the signature drool-worthy panko-crusted pork cutlets served with unlimited cabbage salad and rice.

Check out our video from the old Saku Robson and get pumped to experience the new address.

SAKU — Robson

Address: 1588 Robson Street, Vancouver

