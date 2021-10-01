If you’re a fan of Snackshot, then listen up! The Vancouver spot for authentic Hong Kong-style sips and sweets is officially opening its new location.

Located at 3595 Kingsway (Kingsway and Boundary), the new outpost will open at 7 pm today for its grand opening celebrations.

Launch promos include a $1 silky tofu pudding with any purchase while supplies last from October 1 to 7.

Snackshot is known for specializing in Hong Kong-style desserts such as tofu pudding and different types of tong sui (Chinese sweet soups).

The dessert shop’s offerings are known for being eye-catching and photogenic, such as the edible mahjong.

The Kingsway location’s hours are Monday to Friday from 7 pm to midnight and weekends from 3 pm to midnight.

Snackshot Kingsway

Address: 3595 Kingsway

Instagram