Rise Up tells Dished Vancouver they aim to bring people together with this culturally based destination.

It offers patrons local snacks from popular Vancouver purveyors (Cartems, Mumgry) as well as ready-to-eat cafe sandwiches like jerk chicken and grilled cheese made on house-made rosemary sourdough bread.

Rise Up also has fresh cookies, freshly baked Jamaican patties, and products like children’s books, clothing, candles, soap, and more.