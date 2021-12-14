Rise Up Marketplace community bodega now open in Vancouver
Community bodega Rise Up Marketplace officially opened in Vancouver earlier this fall.
The local convenience store is open at 704 Vernon Drive, the former location of the iconic and longstanding Vernon Drive Grocery.
Rise Up tells Dished Vancouver they aim to bring people together with this culturally based destination.
It offers patrons local snacks from popular Vancouver purveyors (Cartems, Mumgry) as well as ready-to-eat cafe sandwiches like jerk chicken and grilled cheese made on house-made rosemary sourdough bread.
Rise Up also has fresh cookies, freshly baked Jamaican patties, and products like children’s books, clothing, candles, soap, and more.
Find this spot open from Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm.
Rise Up Marketplace
Address: 704 Vernon Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-251-3815
Photos courtesy of Rise Up Marketplace