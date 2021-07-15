Metro Vancouver just got a brand new brewery: Boardwalk Brewing is now open in Port Coquitlam.

The 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155 spot can be found in Fremont Village.

In addition to some quality craft brews, Boardwalk Brewing offers food like Southern California tacos, ceviche, and fresh bowls, to name a few.

You can find Boardwalk open weekdays from 3 to 10 pm and weekends from 11:30 am to 10 pm.

Boardwalk Brewery

Address: 575 Seaborne Avenue Unit 2155, Port Coquitlam, BC V3E 3G7

Phone: 236-471-0724

