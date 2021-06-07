Taco Nori is gearing up to softly open on Friday, which means taco and sushi lovers alike are in for a treat.

Back in 2018, the concept began as a Richmond Night Market stand called Nori Express, where it served deep-fried seaweed taco shells filled with toppings you’d typically find in sushi rolls.

Now the rebranded and renamed purveyor will “add a crunch to your traditional sushi” in ghost kitchen format.

Expect a menu of offerings including Salmon Nori Tacos, Spicy Salmon Nori Tacos, Tuna Nori Tacos, Spicy Tuna Nori Tacos, Wakame Nori Tacos (vegetarian), and California Nori Tacos.

There will also be a specialty variety called “Taco bout a Mash-Up” for order. This creation is made of either spicy salmon or spicy tuna on top of a bed of imitation crab with sushi rice, cucumbers, and masago.

Sides up for grabs will include chicken karaage, edamame, wakame salad, and nori chips.

Taco Nori will soft launch this week on Friday, June 11. On that date, you’ll be able to preorder via its website and lock down your grub.

Pickup will be at 118 West 6th Avenue in Vancouver.

Taco Nori

Address: 118 West 6th Avenue, Vancouver (pickup only)

Instagram