One of Vancouver’s favourite sweet spots is gearing up to open its brand new location: Soft Peaks Richmond officially launches this weekend.

The purveyor of picture-perfect treats first opened in Gastown back in 2014.

Folks have loved its Avalon milk soft serve ice cream and premium toppings like local, organic honeycomb and all-natural compotes and purées ever since.

Soft Peaks opened a Burnaby location in 2019, and now it’s time for Richmond to get a taste of its signature offerings.

The Richmond outpost is located at the McArthurGlen Designer Outlet’s food hall, the Food Folk Eatery.

To celebrate its grand opening weekend, Soft Peaks Richmond will be offering a buy-one-get-one FREE deal on soft serve from July 31 and August 1.

The first 30 customers in line on both days will also receive free tote bags.

You can find this new spot open daily from 11 am to 9 pm starting Friday, July 30. Be sure to check it out!

Soft Peaks — Richmond

Address: McArthurGlen Designer Outlet — 1000-7899 Templeton Station Road, Richmond (in the Food Folk Eatery)

Photos courtesy of Soft Peaks.