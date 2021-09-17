It’s out with one pizza chain and in with another: La Ruota is now open on Cambie Street where make-your-own spot Assembli used to operate.

The new 2325 Cambie Street location is situated in the heart of Vancouver’s Cambie Village.

The La Ruota brand has an outpost in Coquitlam and another in Vancouver on West 4th in Kitsilano.

It’s known for its Neapolitan-style pizza made using high-quality local and Italian ingredients.

La Ruota Cambie made its opening announcement today, which means you can head in right now and enjoy the newest spot in town for pizza.

Address: 2325 Cambie Street, Vancouver

