Bang Tastee’s Food Truck has launched in Vancouver
There’s never a bad time to roll up to a local food truck and enjoy some delicious grub, but something about the summer months gets us in the mood for eats-on-wheels.
A new concept has just launched in Vancouver, and it’s called Bang Tastee’s Food Truck.
The fresh food truck offers Asian fusion eats and fried delights such as rice bowls, wraps, salads, and sandwiches.
Customers can head to Bang Tastee’s and choose a freshly deep-fried protein like chicken, pork, fish, and tofu to add to their dish.
Find this new food truck in Vancouver at 689 Thurlow Street (Thurlow & W Georgia) Monday to Friday from 11 am to 2:30 pm.
Bang Tastee’s isn’t the only new food truck to hit the road in our area recently; Camion Cafe is serving up Vietnamese eats on the corner of Burrard and Davie Street — be sure to check it out.
Address: 689 Thurlow Street (Thurlow & W Georgia)