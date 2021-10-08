If you’ve been looking for a place to grab a solid Philly Cheesesteak in Vancouver, look no further. Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks has officially launched.

The concept comes to us from the makers of Top Rope Birria, the popular birria taco truck, so you know it’s got to be good.

The pop-up venture specializes in Philly Cheesesteaks made from a fresh 8-inch Italian roll from Fortuna Bakery and 1/3 lb of AAA hormone-free eye of round from Beefway Meats, which is hand-chopped to order.

The creation is then topped with your choice of provolone cheese or a house-made whiz and sautéed onions. Pickled peppers can be added for an additional $0.50.

You can find Flying Elbow Philly Cheesesteaks in front of Strangefellows Brewing (1345 Clark Drive) every Thursday in October from 5 to 8 pm.

Only 96 sandwiches will be made each day, so be sure to plan accordingly.

This concept will also be serving up Crispy Tater Tots (option to add Flamin’ Hot Cheetos) and rotating weekly specials like big Mac tots, pizza tots, pizza dogs, birria cheesesteak, and hot wing tots.

Rotating desserts from Butterboom Bakery and other different sweet spots will also be available during the first few weeks.

Be sure to check out this new concept when you can.